The whole fall season is cause for celebration, but special events are happening on Sunday, Sept. 12, which is the 21st Annual Maine Apple Sunday Celebration of the Maine Pomological Society. Take the family to local orchards for fresh fruit, home-baked pies and pastries, donuts, and cider. Don’t forget the fresh air. See maineapples.org for more.

Some of the local orchards will offer specials, activities and prizes. Others will be open for picking and sampling. There is no better time to experience the tart, sweet crunch of a fresh Maine apple.

• Rocky Ridge Orchard, 38 Rocky Ridge Lane, Bowdoin, has apples for picking and purchase, a bakery serving pies and donuts, a sandwich shop, Toot’s ice cream and lots of Maine products. There is a patio for dining and a barn swing for the kids. Plenty of cider as well. rockyridgeorchard.com.

• Hansel’s Orchard, 44 Sweetser Road, North Yarmouth, will raffle off a peck of apples and give away an orchard magnet to the first 50 customers. hanselsorchard.com.

• Sweetser’s Apple Barrel & Orchards, 19 Blanchard Road, Cumberland, is offering its popular apple crisp and cider sampling. Find them on Facebook.

• Thompson’s Orchards, 276 Gloucester Hill Road, New Gloucester, offers a large variety of pick-your-own apples, plus baked goods and other Maine-made products in the farm store. maineappleorchard.com.

Food News

The Brunswick Downtown Association is partnering with American Legion Post #20 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with a ceremony and special tribute to first responders from 10-11 a.m., followed by food, music and a chance to visit with fellow Brunswick residents from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The barbecue is free for all but limited to one meal per person of a burger or two hot dogs, chips, cookie and water. The event will be held at Lower Town Mall.

Fat Boy in Brunswick closed for the season Sept. 7. According to its Facebook page, the students who are the backbone of the staff are returning to school, which does not leave enough people to provide a great Fat Boy experience. It will reopen in the spring, thankfully.

Rosemont Market & Wine Bar is now open at Thompson’s Point in Portland. There is a large and varied selection of wines for retail and tasting and a wine club that includes discounts and exclusive offers to members. (It is free to join.) rosemontmarket.com/wine-shop/wine-bar.

Just a reminder, there are only a few weeks left to submit your family recipes (and stories) to “Maine Community Cookbook, Vol. 2.” The deadline is Oct. 1. This book is a follow-up to last year’s “Maine Bicentennial Community Cookbook” and is a chance to contribute to our state’s rich culinary history. The submission portal is maine200cookbook.com.

Wine Wise Events is scheduling several wine sails in September and October aboard the Tall Ship Frances out of Portland Harbor. Each sail includes wine and food samplings from local restaurants and features commentary from wine expert Erica Archer. Upcoming dates are Sept. 12, with Chaval Restaurant and South African wines; Sept. 19, with Sur Lie Restaurant; Oct. 3, brunch with Chaval; Oct. 10, with Academe at the Kennebunk Inn; and Oct. 17, with Chaval. The cost ranges from $125 to $195 per guest at winewiseevents.com.

Freeport’s Annual Fall Festival is Oct. 1-3 at various outdoor locations throughout town. Over 150 craftsmen, artisans and food vendors will provide activities and entertainment all weekend. Details at visitfreeport.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: