BUXTON – Avis Lorretto (Libby) Goodwin, 89, passed away at the Shaw house in Biddeford on Sept. 4, 2021.She was born in Buxton on Jan. 28, 1932, one of eight children of the late Alfred and Helen (Tyler) Libby. She received her middle name of Lorretto in honor of a nurse in France who treated her father after being wounded in World War I.Avis graduated Hollis High School in 1950, married Albert “Junior” Goodwin in September of that year and raised two children. During Avis’s working years, she was employed at St. Francis College (now UNE) in Biddeford, Hanold’s in Standish and Data General in Westbrook.Affectionately know as “Nanny”, she passed on her love for baking to four generations. Along with baking, she enjoyed gardening, traveling (many trips to DC) and stamping. She loved the Red Sox (especially Big Papi) and going to casinos with her sister-in-law, nieces and friends. Her special place was the family camp on Quick Stream in Salem.She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Albert, of nearly 61 years at the time of his passing. Also predeceased by her brothers George Libby, Robert Libby and Phillip Libby as well as her sisters Mona DeWitt and Nada McPherson.Avis is survived by her children Bryan Goodwin, Mark Goodwin and his wife Kathy of Hollis (Kathy, who she adored, was the daughter she never had). Also survived by her sister, Edra Dertinger and Richard Libby; grandchildren Lori Frederick of Standish and Kevin Goodwin and his wife Catherine of Phillips; great-grandchildren Emelia Frederick, Timothy Taylor, Jessica Taylor and Cameron Taylor; great-great-grandson, Isaac.Many thanks go out to the staff of The Shaw House in Biddeford for their constant care and compassion during her stay.A private graveside service will be held at Meeting House Hill Cemetery in Hollis.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service, Buxton, website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

