SACO – Charles Bergeron, of Saco, left on the ultimate fishing trip, Sept 3, 2021.

If you know Charlie, you have heard his stories many times and also benefited from his ability to fix anything – boats, cars, motorcycles, lawnmowers, snowblowers, microwaves, and even nuclear reactors.

Born in Worcester, Mass., on May 5, 1945, to Mary and Hector Bergeron, Charles spent his formative years with his four brothers making mischief and never getting caught (or so the story goes)…

They summered in Camp Ellis every year, and it is here he met many of his life-long friends (you know who you are).

Please visit http://www.hopememorial.com to view the entire obituary.

