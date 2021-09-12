STEEP FALLS – Jane Smith Gentry was born May 17, 1933, in Standish at her grandmother’s house in Sebago Lake Village. She passed away at her home in Steep Falls on Sept. 5, 2021. Jane was the third child of Harold Wesley Smith and Margaret Leah Harmon Smith of Standish.

Jane graduated from Standish High School as valedictorian and graduated with honors from Boston University, where she obtained a B.S. in Physical Therapy. She then moved to Michigan, where she worked as a physical therapist with disabled veterans for a few years. Jane later moved to Idaho and worked for the Idaho Dept. of Health Services as a physical therapist. While in Idaho, Jane obtained a pilot’s license so she could fly a small plane to visit patients in less accessible parts of Idaho.

In 1971 Jane received her Doctorate in physical therapy at the University of North Carolina, where she also met her future husband, Dr. John T. Gentry, an epidemiologist. In 1975 they were married and over the years, Jane and John lived in New York City, Buffalo, N.Y., and Gloucester, Mass. They both continued to excel in their respective careers. Jane served two terms as the president of the American Physical Therapy Association. She and John eventually shared their home in Gloucester, Mass. as a bed and breakfast inn.

Jane moved to Steep Falls after John’s death in 2000 to be near her family. In retirement, Jane was very active in the Standish Congregational Church. She served as moderator, trustee, deacon, and chairperson of the Pastoral Relations Committee. She also very much enjoyed cooking for the church events. Jane loved time with her nieces and nephews and their families. She was always interested and supportive in what was going on in each of their lives. Jane dearly loved her cats, Simba and Sebago, and was always ready to sing their praises and antics. She was a voracious reader and loved to receive and discuss books. She had a great sense of humor and was quick to laugh and tease to the delight of all who knew her.

She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. John T. Gentry; and her siblings Philip Ellsworth Smith, and Mary Florence Smith Cressey. Jane will continue to be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, and their children and grandchildren; as well as many friends.

A special thanks to all who helped care for Jane this last year and her friend Pastor Cynthia Biggar of the Standish Congregational Church. The memorial service will be on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Standish Congregational Church at 2 p.m.

