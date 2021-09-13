The Bath Book Bash, in conjunction with the Patten Free Library, will take place in Library Park in Bath on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The book festival and celebration of children’s literature features author panels and workshops.

“We are excited to be bringing the Bath Book Bash to Library Park as an in-person, outdoor celebration with a mission of connecting readers and authors,” Event Chairperson Sheryl Hanson said. “We have an incredible lineup of award-winning authors and illustrators, who will be meeting with fans and signing books. There will be music, crafts, games, food trucks, and even an opportunity to meet with the famed pig Mercy Watson. As our tag line states, this is a true ‘celebration of children’s literature.’”

There will be a range of children and young adult authors, including locals Maria Padian, Wendy Ulmer, and Jennifer Richard Jacobson and national bestsellers Rodman Philbrook, Dan Poblocki, and Chris Van Dusen. Books are available for purchase but all events and workshops are free.

Event organizers ask that participants wear masks.

For more information, including author lineup, visit bathbookbash.org or on social media @bathbookbash.

