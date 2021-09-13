Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Tues. 9/21 6 p.m. School Committee Chebeague Island School
Wed. 9/22 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen Town Hall
Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.
Tues. 9/21 7 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall
Wed. 9/22 7 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Climate Action Subcommittee
Thur. 9/23 7 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Forestry Subcommittee
Durham
Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.
Thur. 9/16 6:30 p.m. Historic District Commission
Thur. 9/23 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Tues. 9/21 4 p.m. Parks and Community Programs Advisory Committee
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Mon. 9/20 7 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board
Tues. 9/21 6 p.m. Town Council Open Office Hours for Downtown Vision Plan
Tues. 9/21 6:30 p.m. Town Council
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Tues. 9/21 7 p.m. Select Board Wescustogo
Thur. 9/23 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Committee
Pownal
Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.
Thur. 9/16 6 p.m. Republican Town Committee Mallett Hall
Mon. 9/20 TBD North Star Planning Workshop
Tues. 9/21 6:30 p.m. Ordinance Review Committee
Wed. 9/22 7 p.m. Recreation Committee Mallett Hall
Thur. 9/23 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Committee
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Wed. 9/22 7 p.m. Planning Board Meeting / Planning Board with Parks and Lands Committee* Log Cabin
Thur. 9/23 6 p.m. Town Council with Planning Board / Town Council Meeting* Log Cabin
Thur. 9/23 7 p.m. School Committee High School
* Second meetings start when the first meetings conclude.
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
