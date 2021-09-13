Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Tues.  9/21  6 p.m.  School Committee  Chebeague Island School

Wed.  9/22  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  Town Hall

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Tues.  9/21  7 p.m.  Planning Board  Town Hall

Wed.  9/22  7 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission Climate Action Subcommittee

Thur.  9/23  7 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission Forestry Subcommittee

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Thur.  9/16  6:30 p.m.  Historic District Commission

Thur.  9/23  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Tues.  9/21  4 p.m.  Parks and Community Programs Advisory Committee

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Mon.  9/20  7 p.m.  Sustainability Advisory Board

Tues.  9/21  6 p.m.  Town Council Open Office Hours for Downtown Vision Plan

Tues.  9/21  6:30 p.m.  Town Council

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Tues.  9/21  7 p.m.  Select Board  Wescustogo

Thur.  9/23  6:30 p.m.  Economic Development and Sustainability Committee

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Thur.  9/16  6 p.m.  Republican Town Committee  Mallett Hall

Mon.  9/20  TBD  North Star Planning Workshop

Tues.  9/21  6:30 p.m.  Ordinance Review Committee

Wed.  9/22  7 p.m.  Recreation Committee  Mallett Hall

Thur.  9/23  6:30 p.m.  Economic Development and Sustainability Committee

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Wed.  9/22  7 p.m.  Planning Board Meeting / Planning Board with Parks and Lands Committee*  Log Cabin

Thur.  9/23  6 p.m.  Town Council with Planning Board / Town Council Meeting*  Log Cabin

Thur.  9/23  7 p.m.  School Committee  High School

* Second meetings start when the first meetings conclude.

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

