Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Tues. 9/21 6 p.m. School Committee Chebeague Island School

Wed. 9/22 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen Town Hall

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Tues. 9/21 7 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall

Wed. 9/22 7 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Climate Action Subcommittee

Thur. 9/23 7 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Forestry Subcommittee

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Thur. 9/16 6:30 p.m. Historic District Commission

Thur. 9/23 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Tues. 9/21 4 p.m. Parks and Community Programs Advisory Committee

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Mon. 9/20 7 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board

Tues. 9/21 6 p.m. Town Council Open Office Hours for Downtown Vision Plan

Tues. 9/21 6:30 p.m. Town Council

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Tues. 9/21 7 p.m. Select Board Wescustogo

Thur. 9/23 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Committee

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Thur. 9/16 6 p.m. Republican Town Committee Mallett Hall

Mon. 9/20 TBD North Star Planning Workshop

Tues. 9/21 6:30 p.m. Ordinance Review Committee

Wed. 9/22 7 p.m. Recreation Committee Mallett Hall

Thur. 9/23 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Committee

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Wed. 9/22 7 p.m. Planning Board Meeting / Planning Board with Parks and Lands Committee* Log Cabin

Thur. 9/23 6 p.m. Town Council with Planning Board / Town Council Meeting* Log Cabin

Thur. 9/23 7 p.m. School Committee High School

* Second meetings start when the first meetings conclude.

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: