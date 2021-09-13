Sibling revelry

Exhibits/Galleries

“365 Days: A Catalogue of Tears” photographic series, Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick.

“Alison Goodwin: Tradition and Generation,” through Oct. 2, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St, Portland. greenhutgalleries.com.

“A Phoenix from the Ashes,” Moss Galleries, Falmouth. Premier paintings commemorating 20th anniversary of 9/11, by contemporary abstract painter Michael Mulhern, through Oct. 23.

Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, eight works of 8-by-8-inch art by eight artists, through Sept. 29.

“From a Woman’s Perspective,” Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland, through September, richardboydpottery.com.

“The Color of Light,” Arts & Cultural Alliance of Freeport 40 Main St., work by 40 Maine artists, freeportartsandculture.org.

“Taproots: Off-shoots of printerly origins,” by Rebecca Goodale and Christopher Patch, The Chocolate Church Arts Center Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, through Sept. 25.

“The Advent of Green Acre, A Bahá’í Center of Learning: Selections from the Eliot Bahá’í Archives,” Maine Historical Society, Congress Street, Portland, through Oct. 2, mainememory.net.

Wednesday 9/15

“The Permanent Photography Collection: Recent Acquisitions in the Stephen K. UNE Art Gallery,” noon-5 p.m. open house, University of New England, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland, une.edu.

Ongoing

“Begin Again, Reckoning with Intolerance in Maine,” Maine Historical Society, Congress Street, Portland, through Dec. 31. To schedule an in-person visit to the exhibit and learn more, visit mainehistory.org/programs.

Maine Art Collective, multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St. Portland.

“Passing the Time: Artwork by World War II German Prisoners of War in Aroostook County,” Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland, through Dec. 31, bit.ly/3jynISG.

“Re|Framing the Collection: New Considerations in European and American Art, 1475-1875,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick, to Dec. 31, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org/exhibitions/.

“Transformations: New Acquisitions of Global Contemporary Art,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick, to Jan. 30.

Film

Thursday 9/23

“Georgia & Me,” film premiere, 7 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress Street, Portland. $20, stlawrencearts.org.

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater, virtual screenings via theapohadiontheater.com.

Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, usm.maine.edu/planet/location-and-hours.

Museums

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick: “There is a Woman in Every Color,” Sept. 16 through Jan. 30, e xamines the representation of Black women over the past two centuries; “New Views of the Middle Ages: Highlights from the Wyvern Collection,” through Feb. 27.

Maine Jewish Museum current exhibits: “Trees of Life,” Victoria Elbroch; “Within Reach,” Anne Ireland; “Shalom, Sisters,” Phyllis Graber Jensen. 267 Congress St., Portland.

Sunday 9/19

Brunswick Naval Aviation Museum, 179 Admiral Fitch Ave. at Brunswick Landing, open house noon-4 p.m. Free.

Saturday 9/25

Tate House Museum Beer Event, ColoniAle, 3 p.m. tour, talk and pour at 4:30 p.m. at Mast Landing Brewing Company. Tickets $35-$45 through tatehouse.org.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick, hours at bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Joshua L. Chamberlain Museum (226 Maine St.), Skolfield-Whittier House (161 Park Row) and Pejepscot History Center (159 Park Row), Brunswick. For hours, talks and presentations see pejepscothistorical.org/events/talks-presentations.

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts Antidote online at mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org/antidote.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum at Bowdoin College, Brunswick, collections and exhibitions online at bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Street, portlandmuseum.org.

Portland Observatory, 138 Congress St., open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Monday, last entry at 5 p.m. Access by pre-purchased, timed tickets only, tickettailor.com/events/greaterportlandlandmarks/527616.

Tate House Museum, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland, guided tours inside the historic house every hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 1. Tickets must be pre-purchased at tatehouse.org; $15 adults, $12 seniors, $7 age 12 and under.

Music

Wolfe’s Neck Center, live music noon-4 p.m. second Thursday of the month and third Saturday through September at the tent in front of the Little River Farmhouse in Freeport.

Thursday 9/16

Broke Down @ 20 | A Tribute to Slaid Cleaves, 7 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., $15, brownpapertickets.com.

“Under My Skin” Frank Sinatra tribute band featuring Rich Dimare, 7 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., $15-$25.

Wolfe’s Neck Center Mini-Music Fest, noon, Freeport.

Friday 9/17

Anni Clark, 7 p.m., Cadenza, Freeport, visitfreeport.com.

Friction Friday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland, flasklounge.com.

Schooner Fare, 7:30 p.m., The Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, original and traditional maritime songs, $24 advance, $26 day of.

Sunday 9/19

Dead Gowns, 7 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center 804 Washington St., Bath, $10-plus, deadgowns.com, chocolate.na.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent?ev=1377.

Happy Folk: The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St, Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Thursday 9/23

Happy Folk, The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland, thedogfishcompany.com.

Caveman, 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., $15-plus, 21-plus, portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Friday 9/24

AJR – The OK Orchestra Tour, 7:30 p.m. Cross Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, Portland. $36.50-$66.50.

Sean Mencher and The Hedgehogs, 6:30 p.m., Jones Landing, 6 Welch St., Peaks Island. $5, peaksislandradio.com.

Saturday 9/25

Borscht, 6 p.m., The Thirsty Pig, 37 Exchange St., Portland.

Oshima Brothers, 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. Harmony-rich blend of contemporary folk and acoustic pop, $18-plus.

Ongoing

80’s n Retro Party, rotating DJs last Saturday of every month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St, Portland. flasklounge.com.

Darlin’ Corey, 6 p.m. first Friday of the month through December, Port City Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland.

Irish Music Night, 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, facebook.com/IrishNightAtBlue.

Karaoke, 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Thursday, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. sopo.seadogbrewing.com.

Theater/Dance

“Black Coffee,” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17-19, 24-26, Freeport Performing Arts Center, 30 Holbrook St., Freeport. Agatha Christie mystery, fcponline.org.

Wednesday 9/15

“Summoning Spirits with Andrew Silver,” 7 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. Séance meets magic show, $25, 7 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. Séance meets magic show, $25, brownpapertickets.com/event/5202862

Ongoing

Stroudwater Comedy Series, 7-10 p.m. every Thursday, Stroudwater Distillery, 4 Thompson’s Point, Portland. $10, reservations required through eventbrite.com.

