Craft fair – Saturday, Sept. 18, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Living Waters Christian School, 197 Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Vendors, food truck, crafters. For more information or to rent space, call 391-8166.

Bake sale – Saturday, Sept. 18, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., West Gorham Union Church, 190 Ossipee Trail (Route 25), Gorham. Homemade pies, cookies, brownies, sweet breads, bars, whoopie pies, homemade jams and jellies, pickles. Containers of baked beans, clam casserole and taffy apple salad from the church supper menu will also be for sale, along with RADA knives.

