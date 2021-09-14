Mid Coast Hospital

Anthony William Cougot, born Aug. 31 to Brandon William Cougot and Samantha Erin (Belanger) Cougot of Lisbon Falls. Grandparents are Christine Woodhouse of Livermore, James Belanger of Topsham, Jessica Eastin of Pensacola, Fla., and Kevin Cougot of Bowdoinham. Great-grandparents are Donald and Therese Belanger of Lincoln.

Jack Cash Wardach, born on Sept. 2 to Jay and Amanda Wardach.

St. Mary’s Regional Hospital

Thomas Arthur Trask, born Aug. 16 to Faith Cook and Jeremy Trask of Lewiston. Grandparents are Melissa Morgan and Cory Morgan of Lewiston, Rebecca Trask of Poland, and the late Alan Trask. Great-grandparents are Robert Cook and Catherine Cook of Windham, Marcella Brown and Frank Brown of Poland and Rosalie Trask of New Gloucester.

Mason Carter Dennison, born Aug. 24 to Bryan Dennison and Stevie Dennison of Harrison. Grandparents are Tammy and Steve Girardin of Sebago and Lori Willoughby of Naples. Great-grandparents are Roger and Pauline LeHoullier of Auburn and Roland and Aleta Girardin of Lewiston.

