American Red Cross upcoming blood donation opportunities this week:
TUESDAY
• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nasson Community Center, 457 Main St., Springvale;
• Noon to 5 p.m., American Legion, 200 Congress Ave., Bath;
• 1 to 5 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn Auburn, 14 Great Falls Plaza, Auburn.
WEDNESDAY
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Salvation Army, 2 6th St., Old Orchard Beach;
• 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail, Route 302, Windham.
American Red Cross is in critical need of blood – kick off the season with a blood or platelet donation. Donors of all blood types are needed.
To schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
