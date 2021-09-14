WELLS – Edwin R. Nelson of Wells passed away unexpectedly on August 20, 2021, with his beloved wife of 62 years by his side on a drive to a restaurant in Berwick. We would like to thank the generosity of those complete strangers who tried to help and the entire crew who assisted with the 911 call.

Ed Nelson was a great man who lived a full life and was loved by his family and friends. Born in Attleboro, Mass. to George and Marjorie Nelson, his father was one of three brothers out of six that emigrated from Sweden to the United States to forge a better life.

Ed earned a bachelor’s in accounting at Boston University and continued on to Indiana University for a master’s in business administration. He worked summers in York at the Marshall House where he met the love of his life, Judy.

Ed began a long successful career in public accounting as a CPA with Ernst and Ernst in Boston where he was the youngest Partner at the time. In 1976, he became managing partner of the Portland office. He was passionate about his work and the City of Portland. He volunteered his time as president and on the board of directors to many civic and leading charitable organizations which included, Portland Symphony, Junior Achievement, United Way, York Hospital, among many others. He had a great appreciation for those trying to make a difference and was an integral part in helping these organizations succeed.

After 32 years in public accounting, Ed continued his love of accounting and became a professor at UNH for the next 17 years. He ensured that his teaching style included both academic principles as well as real life applications to the business world.

Ed was best known for his easy going way with people and wonderful laugh. He was an avid sports fan and a regular fixture on the sidelines at high school and college games. He loved Maine, loved to read, and loved to travel to Scandinavia and Florida with his family. He was generous, proud, hardworking and sharp as a tack. He gave back to a world that treated him so well; he loved it all and made the most of everything.

Through it all he loved his wife Judy, his soulmate, whom he shared a lifetime of wonderful memories with and was blessed with much joy and happiness.

Ed is remembered lovingly by his wife Judy; children Karin, Jennifer, Mark; grandchildren Haley, Jared, Sarah; and sister, Ruth.

Messages of condolences and memories may be expressed at http://www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com. Care for the Nelson family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.

