YARMOUTH – Born Jan. 27, 1931, in Duluth Minn., Roger went to college at Gustavus Adolphus College where he met Helen (Johnson), who was studying to become a registered nurse. He then attended Augustana Lutheran Seminary in Moline, Ill. Helen and Roger were married August 21, 1954. They most recently celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary at Sebago Lake in Windham with their four children, five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren joining via zoom!

Roger was predeceased by his father, Arnold Rotvig, his mother, Bertha Rotvig; his sister, Barbara Rotvig; and his son, Thomas Rotvig.

Survived by his loving wife, Helen Rotvig; his daughter, Susan Grygiel and her husband David of Windham, his son, Timothy Rotvig and his husband Ric Teetz of Clearwater Beach, Fla., his daughter, Sandra Morander and her husband Ronald of San Antonio.

The family expresses appreciation to the Holy Cross family for all they have done to support Helen and Roger. A private family celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18. Friends are welcome to join via zoom link found at Holy Cross website-kennebunklutheran.org

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to be made to Holy Cross, http://www.kennebunklutheran.org or Camp Calumet-www.calumet.org.

