CAPE ELIZABETH – John died of cancer on Sept 3, 2021. In his own way, and perhaps through small actions on a daily basis, John tried to help people. He served in the Peace Corps in the 1960’s.

He was the proud father of three wonderful daughters, Jessica, Heather and Kari, two stepchildren, Laurel and Paul; and 11 beautiful grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife, Gail, who was the joy of his life, and his wonderful and supportive sister, Anne.

After earning graduate degrees, a Master of Arts in Teaching at UNC Chapel Hill, and an Ed.D.at Duke University, he served in Student Services positions at Corning Community College and at Northern Virginia Community College.

John enjoyed surf-fishing in the mid-Atlantic area, soft sandy beaches, and the thrill of catching a variety of fish from the beach. He enjoyed retirement in beautiful Maine.

John was a kind, thoughtful and generous person and much loved by family and friends.

John has chosen not to have a service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the:

Dempsey Center

Auburn, ME

