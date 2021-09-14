RAYMOND/ NEW LIMERICK – Ward Hand, born August 2, 1947, died peacefully Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at the Gosnell House in Scarborough, with his wife, Sue, at his side. He was born in Houlton, Maine on August 2, 1947, the son of Lynwood and Pauline (Pipes) Hand.

Ward was born and raised in New Limerick, Maine. This small, tightly knit farming community in Northern Maine was Ward’s true home. Ward was deeply grounded in the values of the community which he remained a part of for his entire life. His love of family, hard work, service to others, humility, integrity, and honesty are among some of these values that were evident in Ward’s everyday life. Ward fell in love with flying at a young age. Although Ward’s profession and sense of adventure took him to six out of seven continents, the Hand family home in New Limerick and his residence at Little Sebago Lake in Raymond, Maine were where he was most happy and content.

At an early age, Ward began working on the Pipes farm with his grandfather, Charles Pipes. He shared his grandfather’s passion for potato farming and from him acquired a strong work ethic. Ward attended the Tannery School, a one room school in New Limerick, and was in the last graduating class of Ricker Classical Institute in 1966. Ward’s flying life began early. Ward asked his dad for a rifle as a young boy. His Dad responded, “Maybe we can find something else” at which Ward replied, “How about flying lessons”. This was the beginning of the Hand Family adventures in flying. At the same time Ward’s mom, Polly, and Dad, Lynwood, became interested in flying, became active members of the Houlton Flying Club and enjoyed numerous family vacations in their single engine plane. Ward’s sister, Dottie, and her son, Jason, also soloed in the family Cessna 182.

Ward received a BS in Aviation from Southeastern Oklahoma State University in 1970. He was a flight instructor in Oklahoma and at the Houlton Flying Club. Ward spent time as a pilot at Aroostook Airways in Presque Isle. He then worked for Bar Harbor Airlines before being hired by Eastern Airlines. In 1988 Ward left the airlines, returning to Maine and changed course professionally. He worked with his partners Bill Gillis and Joe Hogan to develop two long term care facilities in the state. It was at Gorham House where he met Sue who was the director of the Gorham House Preschool and also had a private pilots license.

After 18 years Ward couldn’t stay away from flying and began flying part time for Thomas H Lee in Boston and New York where eventually he became Chief Pilot. Ward went all over the world with the Lee Family and loyal flight crew. As in all other parts of Ward’s life he was a cherished member of this flight family.

Ward is survived by his wife, Susan Brooks; three stepchildren, their spouses and families, Emily and Trevor Semenchuk and children Juliet (13) and Kyle (10), Ben and Shelly Brooks and children, Cooper (6) and Charlotte (2), and Anne and Garrett Adams and children, Curtis (5) and Stuey (2); his mother, Pauline Hand; sister, Dorothy Tomasetti Williams; his niece and her family, Lisa and Will Holmes, Scott (19) and Matthew (17); nephew, Lt. Col. (Ret) Boyd “Jason” and Clare Tomasetti; and several maternal and paternal cousins.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at New Limerick Cemetery, New Limerick, with Danny Watson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, Ward asks that you do unto others as you would have done to you. Please perform an act of kindness or service, big or small to another

