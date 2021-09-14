ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – Glenn Henry Emmons, 56, of Zephyrhills, Fla. passed away peacefully on August 30, 2021 with his family by his side.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

Visitation will be held on Saturday Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Hollis Center Church, 388 Hollis Road (Rt. 202) in Hollis. His service will immediately follow at the church at noon.

After the service, the family will be having a celebration of life at his brother David’s house at 108 Wakefield Rd. in Hollis for all to join.

