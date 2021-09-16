Linda S. Trank 1948 – 2021 BATH – Linda S. Trank, 72, of Bath passed away peacefully at MidCoast Hospital on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Linda was born in Bath, daughter of Celia and Joseph McDougall. She was educated in local schools, graduating from Morse High School, class of 1966. Linda worked for many years at HealthTex and later at Shaw’s Supermarket for 25 years. She enjoyed reading, knitting, vacationing in Rangeley, bird-watching and gardening, with her husband of 52 years, Leonard. Linda was a member of The Bath Senior Center where, among other things, she enjoyed being part of The Witty Knitters group. She was also involved with her daughters in the Girl Scouts as a scout leader. Linda is survived by Leonard; her daughters Dawn and Gail, her son-in-law, John; her grandchildren Jared, Evan, Leanna, Courtney, and Chelsey. She is also survived by her sister, Jo Ann, brother, Arthur and sister-in-law, Diane, and sister-in-law, Vernie. Linda was predeceased by her parents; and her older brother, John McDougall. Please join us at a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Bath Senior Center from 1 to 3 p.m. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at funeralalternatives.net. Memorial donation may be made to the Bath Senior Center 45 Floral St. Bath, ME 04530

