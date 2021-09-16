Robert H. Messier 1946 – 2021 TOPSHAM – Robert H. Messier, 75, of Meadow Road died on Sept. 7, 2021. He was born in Brunswick on April 5, 1946, a son of Henry and Ethel (Stewart) Messier. He graduated from Brunswick High School and entered the U.S. Army basic training in Fort Benning, Ga, then continued to Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. After completion he served in the U.S. Army with a tour of Vietnam as a specialist E4th class Combat Engineer and Construction Machine Operator. He was honorably discharged, and awards included: National Defense Service Medal, Marksman (Rifle M-14), Good Conduct Medal (1rst award) and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Korea). After returning home, he owned and operated Topsham Electric and Lock for many years. During his retirement he enjoyed fishing, and “going for rides”. He would never pass up a lunch date to discuss politics, and world affairs. He stood behind the United States Constitution and could rehearse it word for word. He also shared his deep faith with God with everyone he knew. He will be missed by his army of caretakers, Stephen Bisson and family, Autumn, Nate, Stephen, and Jesse. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta with military honors. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com . Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project 4899 Belfort Rd. Suite 300 Jacksonville, FL 32256 or [email protected]

