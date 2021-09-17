SCARBOROUGH — Abbott Laboratories announced on Sept. 2 that the company has acquired Walk Vascular, LLC, and with that, a minimally invasive system to remove blood clots has been added to Abbott’s endovascular product profile.

Finances of the purchases were not disclosed, Abbott said in a press release.

“Walk Vascular’s JETi Peripheral Thrombectomy System and next-generation JETi AIO (All In One) Peripheral Thrombectomy System are unique aspiration systems for the removal of intravascular clots, known as thrombus, that can reduce blood flow and lead to serious complications for patients,” Abbott said. “The innovative JETi systems are designed to break-up and remove clots from the peripheral vascular system while reducing the risk of dislodged clots. The systems are backed by real-world clinical experiences, and Walk is currently enrolling up to 250 patients in the United States and Europe in the JETi Registry.”

Abbott will benefit from Walk Vascular, said Julie Tyler, senior vice president of Abbott’s vascular business.

“The acquisition of Walk Vascular fits well into our leading vascular device offerings and further drives Abbott’s ability to provide one-of-a-kind endovascular therapy solutions to improve patient care,” she said. “Walk Vascular’s technology provides physicians with tools to efficiently remove dangerous clots from blood vessels to improve patient care.”

The release said, “Both the JETi Peripheral Thrombectomy Systems have received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the aspiration and breaking up of soft emboli and thrombus from the peripheral vasculature, as well as CE Mark in Europe and approvals in other countries.”

Abbott has a facility on Southgate Road in Scarborough, which was purchased for $16.95 million in 2020.

