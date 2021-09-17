Compass Point Ministry Institute will celebrate its first graduation and licensing ceremony at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Gospel Light Fellowship, 412 State Road in West Bath.

Austin P. Trudell-Lewis will graduate with high honors. Several ministers will participate in his ministerial licensing, as well. He has accepted the position of Youth Pastor at Gospel Light Fellowship, where he is a faithful member.

The ceremony will include special music and ministerial charge.

The celebration continues Sunday with guest speaker the Rev. Maxine Faloon. She is a dynamic preacher, Bible teacher and singer, recording several albums. A dinner will follow the service to honor the Rev. Austin Lewis and his accomplishments.

Compass Point Ministry Institute provides extensive Bible education with hands-on ministry training. It is one of the ministries of Gospel Light Fellowship along with Compass Point Academy, a K-12 Christian school and state-licensed daycare.

For more information, call (207) 443-1300.

