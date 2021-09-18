NORWAY – Sawyer John Coleman, 43, of Norway, boarded the starship Enterprise for a voyage to the final frontier on the bright blue morning of Sept. 8, 2021. He was born in Lewiston on March 27, 1978 during a blizzard, and from that point on, he always loved winter.

As a teen, he moved south, and lived in snowless Lake Helen, Fla. after high school. Sawyer became a professional firefighter and later, a paramedic. In 2002, he married Storm and became the best father in the world to his son, Spenser.

Since Sawyer and Storm both hated the Florida heat, they fled north to the lands beyond the wall. The family of three loved playing in the snow, and Sawyer was especially proud when his southern son put on skis and instinctively knew what to do. (Spenser also shared Sawyer’s love of track and field.)

Sawyer wrung every bit of joy and purpose he could out of his too brief life. One of his proudest moments was when he served as officiant to his son and daughter-in-law’s wedding. He loved hosting bonfire parties and photography, knew how to appreciate a craft cocktail or heirloom cider, cared for the family’s beloved pets, enjoyed concerts and road trips with Storm, and baked a mean chocolate pecan pie. He also singlehandedly renovated his home with exacting skill over many years. There was seemingly nothing Sawyer couldn’t do, and do well. (Especially cleaning. Sawyer loved to clean.)

Sawyer worked at Westbrook Fire Department, Pace Ambulance Service, United Ambulance Service, and, most recently, at Stephens Memorial Hospital as a registered nurse. As an instructor at United Ambulance, he developed a passion for teaching. He was always looking to improve his skills and training, and so during Covid, he completed a year of nursing school, not in the classroom as expected, but at his kitchen table with his cats by his side. He graduated with high honors from nursing school in April and immediately began nursing in the ER at Stephens Memorial Hospital. He came home from each shift deeply fulfilled, because caring for others was his core passion.

Sawyer’s kindness and thoughtful nature showed in every single thing he did, and he always made time to lend a hand or listen to a friend in need. His generosity, kind smile, and wise counsel will be sorely missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him.

Sawyer is survived by his wife, Storm; their son, Spenser and daughter-in-law Alexandria; his beautiful Dachshund puppy, Sobachka, their cats Loki, Shug, Nox, and Luna; and many loving cousins, aunts, and uncles. Sawyer loved Storm, Spenser, and Alexandria more than anything in this world, and they loved him more than words can say.

He is preceded in death by his beloved grandparents Loring and Katinka; his mother Connie; and his pets that he never stopped loving or talking about; Big Grey, Bast, Bootsie, and Fenris.

A memorial visitation will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21 at Chandler Funeral Home, 45 Main St., South Paris.

A memorial service with full fire department honors will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22 at the Deertrees Theatre, 156 Deertrees Rd., Harrison.

Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.

Sawyer loved animals and they loved him, so, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills. Responsiblepetcare.org

