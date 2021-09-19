“Anyone who has ever vacationed in a camper or motor home will enjoy reading ‘Nomadland.’ The author, journalist Jessica Bruder, followed campers who lived in their vehicles full time. There are two kinds of people who travel in campers, she writes, the middle class and the Nomads. Full-timers are the new Nomads. They travel from place to place, often taking part-time jobs to support themselves. Many are retired and cannot afford to live in their homes any longer. They work at places like Amazon and make minimum wage. This book about the full-timers (which was made into a movie) was an eye-opener for me.” — BONNIE JEWETT, South Portland
Mainers, please email to tell us about the book on your bedside table right now. In a few sentences, describe the book and be sure to tell us what drew you to it. With the path of the pandemic again uncertain, we want to hear what you are reading in these unsettled times and why. Send your selection to [email protected], and we may use it as a future Bedside Table.
