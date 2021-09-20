I am writing to request that our news media begin to provide greater detail when it comes to reporting on COVID.

Most, if not all, media outlets provide only the number of new infections, new hospitalizations, new ICU patients and new number of deaths without providing information as to vaccinated versus unvaccinated contained within these numbers. This is a glaring omission by our news sources and needs to be addressed immediately.

I think we all can agree that this is critical information and would go a long way in educating the public as to the risks involved in refusing to get vaccinated.

Frank D’Agostino

Harpswell

