I am writing to request that our news media begin to provide greater detail when it comes to reporting on COVID.
Most, if not all, media outlets provide only the number of new infections, new hospitalizations, new ICU patients and new number of deaths without providing information as to vaccinated versus unvaccinated contained within these numbers. This is a glaring omission by our news sources and needs to be addressed immediately.
I think we all can agree that this is critical information and would go a long way in educating the public as to the risks involved in refusing to get vaccinated.
Frank D’Agostino
Harpswell
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Most weather forecasts are all wet
-
Times Record Opinion
Commentary: Pandemic prompts more teachers to consider early retirement or new career
-
Arts & Entertainment
Indie Film: TV news editor knows – and shows – the horror of information overload
-
Food
Eat & Run: Tastes of summer linger at The Clam Bar
-
Do This
Portland String Quartet returns to live performance in new conservatory space
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.