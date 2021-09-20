HOUSTON — The Houston Texans hope Tyrod Taylor can play Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers.

However, if his hamstring injury keeps him out, Coach David Culley believes rookie Davis Mills can run the offense effectively.

“Our team has the utmost confidence in Davis,” Culley said.

Taylor, who is day to day, was injured in the first half of Houston’s 31-21 loss to Cleveland on Sunday and didn’t return after halftime. Mills struggled early and threw an interception on his second possession. But he bounced back to throw a touchdown pass that got Houston within 3 early in the fourth quarter before the Browns put the game away.

“We know he’s always one of those guys that when a bad thing happens, he comes back, he makes a play,” Culley said. “He had the INT there and came back the next series and ended up just playing exactly like we thought he would play, it never bothered him at all.”

If Mills starts, he’ll face a Carolina defense that leads the NFL in allowing an average of total yards (190), yards passing (143.5), yards rushing (46.5), points (10.5) as well as sacks (10).

If Taylor can’t play, the Texans will likely promote Jeff Driskel from the practice squad to back up Mills. Deshaun Watson will not be an option, with Culley saying Monday that Watson would be inactive for Thursday’s game just as he has been for the first two games.

Watson has been listed as inactive/not injury-related following his trade request and after 22 women filed lawsuits alleging sexual assault or harassment.

BROWNS: Wide receiver Jarvis Landry could miss multiple games with a sprained medial collateral ligament suffered in Sunday’s win over Houston.

Landry got hurt while being tackled at the end of a 9-yard completion on Cleveland’s second offensive play. He didn’t return in the Browns’ 31-21 home-opening victory.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said that Landry will be “week to week” but provided no other specifics on a timeline for his return.

COLTS: QB Carson Wentz sprained both ankles during Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams and Coach Frank Reich said he’s not sure when Wentz will return.

The former North Dakota State star limped off the field midway through the fourth quarter after his right leg got twisted in a pile. He did not return.

Reich said Wentz injured his left ankle earlier in the game and played through the pain.

It’s unclear whether Wentz will play next weekend when the Colts visit defending AFC South champion Tennessee in a game that could give the winner an early leg up in the division chase.

Indy is 0-2 for the first time in Reich’s four-year tenure and is trying to avoid its first 0-3 start since 2011 when Peyton Manning was injured.

BRONCOS: The Denver Broncos haven’t lost a game yet, but they have lost five starters in two weeks and the latest injury, to inside linebacker Josey Jewell, appears the most serious.

Coach Vic Fangio wouldn’t confirm reports that the fourth-year inside linebacker is out for the season with a torn pectoral muscle.

The Broncos (2-0) also lost Pro Bowl outside linebacker Bradley Chubb on Sunday when he aggravated a right ankle injury that’s been bothering him for a month and kept him out of the season opener against the Giants.

The Broncos lost cornerback Ronald Darby (hamstring), wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and right guard Graham Glasgow (heart) last week. Darby and Jeudy are on IR. Glasgow was replaced by Netane Muti, but is expected to return to practice this week.