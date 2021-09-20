Since 2008, Falmouth’s religious community has hosted an annual town-wide Harvest Community Supper in the Falmouth Congregational Church Hall, providing good cheer and a free roast turkey dinner for Falmouth residents.

The annual supper grew in numbers every year. In 2019, over 600 Falmouth guests were served dinner by over 250 volunteers from the churches, the Falmouth Food Pantry, Boy Scouts, Brownies, high school, town and legislative leaders and food pantry clients. The guests’ freewill donations to the Falmouth Food Pantry were a huge help to the pantry’s annual budgets.

In 2020, however, the pandemic prevented an in-person supper. Instead, the Falmouth community did what it could to provide dinners to people in their homes, with the Boy Scouts delivering 200 roast turkey dinners (made by Rivalries in Falmouth, that also donated 200 desserts) to homebound residents and the churches making an online community “show” of performances by Falmouth’s talented residents for us to watch at home while eating our own dinners.

By October 2021, Falmouth’s religious community hoped the pandemic would be over and it could, once again, host an in-person community supper. Alas, this was not to be. The pandemic is still with us, and the 2021 supper must be canceled for everyone’s health and safety.

The churches will be considering whether they will need to provide a new way for us in Falmouth to “break bread together.” Perhaps the supper will become an outdoor event held during warmer weather or will consist of smaller events and by reservation.

Many thanks to The Forecaster for covering the supper each year and for publishing this notice to the Falmouth community of the supper’s cancellation. It is hoped that, in the future, there will be a newer model. In the meantime, we hope residents will continue to financially support the important work of the Falmouth Food Pantry; donations can be mailed to 271 Falmouth Road, Falmouth.

Peggy McGehee, Paul Davis, Nancy Lightbody

Falmouth Community Supper Planning Committee

