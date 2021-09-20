Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.
Thur. 9/23 7 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Forestry Subcommittee
Mon. 9/27 7 p.m. Town Council Town Hall
Wed. 9/29 4 p.m. Town Council Communications Subcommittee
Durham
Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.
Thur. 9/23 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Tues. 9/28 6:30 p.m. Select Board Town Office
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Thur. 9/23 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Vision & Values Focus Groups
Mon. 9/27 7 p.m. Town Council
Tues. 9/28 4 p.m. Parks and Community Program Advisory Committee
Tues. 9/28 6:30 p.m. Board of Zoning Appeals
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Thur. 9/23 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Committee
Tues. 9/28 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop Wescustogo
Pownal
Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.
Thur. 9/23 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Committee
Mon. 9/27 6 p.m. Select Board
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 9/23 5 p.m. School Building Committee Superintendent’s Office
Thur. 9/23 6 p.m. Town Council/Planning Board / Town Council Meeting* Log Cabin
Thur. 9/23 7 p.m. School Committee High School
Tues. 9/28 7 p.m. Harbor and Waterfront Committee Community Room
Wed. 9/29 7 p.m. Program Advisory Committee Community Room
Thur. 9/30 7 p.m. Operations Committee Community Room
* Second meeting starts after first meeting ends
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
