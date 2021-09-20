Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Thur. 9/23 7 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Forestry Subcommittee

Mon. 9/27 7 p.m. Town Council Town Hall

Wed. 9/29 4 p.m. Town Council Communications Subcommittee

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Thur. 9/23 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Tues. 9/28 6:30 p.m. Select Board Town Office

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Thur. 9/23 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Vision & Values Focus Groups

Mon. 9/27 7 p.m. Town Council

Tues. 9/28 4 p.m. Parks and Community Program Advisory Committee

Tues. 9/28 6:30 p.m. Board of Zoning Appeals

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Thur. 9/23 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Committee

Tues. 9/28 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop Wescustogo

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Thur. 9/23 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Committee

Mon. 9/27 6 p.m. Select Board

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur. 9/23 5 p.m. School Building Committee Superintendent’s Office

Thur. 9/23 6 p.m. Town Council/Planning Board / Town Council Meeting* Log Cabin

Thur. 9/23 7 p.m. School Committee High School

Tues. 9/28 7 p.m. Harbor and Waterfront Committee Community Room

Wed. 9/29 7 p.m. Program Advisory Committee Community Room

Thur. 9/30 7 p.m. Operations Committee Community Room

* Second meeting starts after first meeting ends

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

