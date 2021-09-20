Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Thur.  9/23  7 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission Forestry Subcommittee

Mon.  9/27  7 p.m.  Town Council  Town Hall

Wed.  9/29  4 p.m.  Town Council Communications Subcommittee

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Thur.  9/23  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Tues.  9/28  6:30 p.m.  Select Board  Town Office

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Thur.  9/23  5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.  Vision & Values Focus Groups

Mon.  9/27  7 p.m.  Town Council

Tues.  9/28  4 p.m.  Parks and Community Program Advisory Committee

Tues.  9/28  6:30 p.m.  Board of Zoning Appeals

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Thur.  9/23  6:30 p.m.  Economic Development and Sustainability Committee

Tues.  9/28  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop  Wescustogo

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Thur.  9/23  6:30 p.m.  Economic Development and Sustainability Committee

Mon.  9/27  6 p.m.  Select Board

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur.  9/23  5 p.m.  School Building Committee  Superintendent’s Office

Thur.  9/23  6 p.m.  Town Council/Planning Board / Town Council Meeting*  Log Cabin

Thur.  9/23  7 p.m.  School Committee  High School

Tues.  9/28  7 p.m.  Harbor and Waterfront Committee  Community Room

Wed.  9/29  7 p.m.  Program Advisory Committee  Community Room

Thur.  9/30  7 p.m.  Operations Committee  Community Room

* Second meeting starts after first meeting ends

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

filed under:
cumberland maine, durham maine, falmouth maine, Forecaster Community, north yarmouth maine, pownal maine, yarmouth maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles