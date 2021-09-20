Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, Sept. 25, 5 p.m.. Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donation: $8; $4, child; $20, family. Takeout containers will be available for those who do not want to sit inside. Face masks for those who are not vaccinated is suggested and hand sanitizer will be available.
Free community meal – Wednesday, Sept. 29, 5-6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Services. An option for takeout will also be available.
