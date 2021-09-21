MID COAST HOSPITAL

Matilda Mae Craney, born Sept. 6 to Nicholas Craney and Monique Daignon of Bath. Grandparents are Patti Davignon and Susan Craney, both of Bath.

Gage Edward Main, born Sept. 11 to Jamie Daniel Main and Chelsea Amber Carney of Brunswick. Grandparents are Starla and Kris Gilbert of Litchfield and Debbie and Dave Main of Whitefield. Great-grandparents are Sandra O’Neal of Presque Isle and Eleanor Bean of Massachusetts.

