Many of my kayaking friends and I are frequent users of the Mere Point Boat Launch in the town of Brunswick. I believe the current rules for kayaks and other hand-carry watercraft established by Brunswick Parks & Recreation are unsafe and discriminate against kayakers. I want to emphasize that I do not suspect these policies are the result of bad intent, rather a failure to understand the needs and obstacles faced by kayakers when launching or returning.

There are two issues that make launching at Mere Point unsafe and unfair for kayakers: The onerous hand-carry launching facility and the requirement to load and unload from a distant parking location.

The wooden ramp and stairs provided for kayakers to launch located left of the paved ramps is worse than unsafe. No kayaker that I’ve met has ever used it. Trying to hold and slide a long heavy kayak down a steep narrow wooden ramp while negotiating the equally steep cement steps that literally end in the water at high tide is a bad accident waiting to happen. I have a knowledgeable friend who says the stairs don’t even meet state safety standards and they certainly don’t meet ADA access requirements for those with disabilities. The safest way for kayakers to launch at Mere Point is on the paved ramps just like all other users. In fact, that’s how all kayakers I know launch and return.

Requiring kayakers and other hand-carry watercraft owners to park and lug their boats 75 to 100 yards to and from the water is unfair and unnecessary. It discriminates against them as motorized watercraft owners are permitted to load and unload on the convenient paved ramps. Kayakers and hand-carry watercraft owners are treated like second-class citizens. They’re relegated to toting their heavy boats a relatively long distance often through traffic to reach the water. Make no mistake, there is more than just boat launching traffic in this area as curiosity seekers and cyclists regularly drive down next to the ramps. It’s a busy place. Many kayakers are elderly and some have disabilities. On a recent trip with five kayakers, our average age exceeded 70. I’m 73 and was awaiting hip surgery. The oldest member of our group was 84. We all had to make the laborious carry to and from the kayak loading and unloading zone.

The solution to the current unfair and dangerous kayak loading and unloading policies is to treat all boat users the same regardless of boat type. Kayakers should be able to wait in line and load and unload their boats on the paved ramps just like everyone else. I can drive down to the ramp and load or unload my kayak and gear in less than half the time required for motorized boaters. Kayakers should be permitted to continue their current practice of using the paved ramps when launching or returning. This is the only fair policy and far safer than requiring kayakers, some elderly or disabled, to carry their heavy boats a relatively long distance through traffic and then launching or returning using the hazardous steep stairs and a nonsensical elevated wooden ramp.

The current policies are disincentives for kayak and hand-carry watercraft use. I believe the goal should be just the opposite. Policies should encourage kayak and hand-carry watercraft activities that foster good health and are environmentally friendly. Further, these motor-free crafts don’t contribute to the water quality problems that have negatively impacted the area.

I encourage Brunswick Parks and Recreation to change the rules for kayakers and other hand-carry watercraft owners. They should be permitted to load and unload on the paved ramps just like everyone else. It’s only equitable and far less dangerous than the current procedures. The kayak ramp and stairs should be demolished before someone is seriously injured or worse.

On Aug. 18, I sent a letter to Brunswick Parks & Recreation requesting they change these unacceptable rules. To date, they haven’t responded.

Ron Chase lives in Topsham.

