Three upcoming shows at Portland’s State Theatre have been canceled by the artists because of concerns about COVID-19.
Rock bands Dashboard Confessional, which was supposed to perform on Sept. 30, and Dispatch, which had shows scheduled for Oct. 1 and 2, both announced on social media platforms Sept. 3 that they had canceled their tours.
Chris Carrabba from Dashboard Confessional said that canceling is the best decision for the band, crew and fans but also said he supports other artists who are out on the road touring.
Dispatch expressed concerns about safety, especially in the context of indoor shows. “We all need to rally to make sure this pandemic comes to a long overdue end,” the post said.
Additionally, a Sept. 29 show featuring Mary Chapin Carpenter, Marc Cohn and Shawn Colvin has been canceled because Chapin Carpenter injured her shoulder.
Refunds for all of these shows are available at the point of purchase.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Options shrink for Haitian migrants straddling Texas border
-
Kennebunk Post
RSU 21 reports 92 percent vaccination rate among school building employees
-
Sports
NBA notebook: Ben Simmons not planning to report to 76ers’ training camp
-
Arts & Entertainment
Dashboard Confessional, Dispatch cancel tours, including stops at State Theatre
-
Times Record
Volunteers needed to help monitor rockweed along Midcoast
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.