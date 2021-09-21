Three upcoming shows at Portland’s State Theatre have been canceled by the artists because of concerns about COVID-19.

Rock bands Dashboard Confessional, which was supposed to perform on Sept. 30, and Dispatch, which had shows scheduled for Oct. 1 and 2, both announced on social media platforms Sept. 3 that they had canceled their tours.

Chris Carrabba from Dashboard Confessional said that canceling is the best decision for the band, crew and fans but also said he supports other artists who are out on the road touring.

Dispatch expressed concerns about safety, especially in the context of indoor shows. “We all need to rally to make sure this pandemic comes to a long overdue end,” the post said.

Additionally, a Sept. 29 show featuring Mary Chapin Carpenter, Marc Cohn and Shawn Colvin has been canceled because Chapin Carpenter injured her shoulder.

Refunds for all of these shows are available at the point of purchase.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous