Edna Libby Elementary School in Standish has been “adopted” by RHP Properties.

Under an AdoptAClassroom.org program, the school will receive $10,000 for classroom supplies and materials from RHP Properties, a national operator of manufactured homes

Edna Libby serves approximately 261 children, many from Pine Tree Estates, a nearby RHP Properties manufactured home community.

“With all students returning to the classroom, the RHP Properties donation was a welcomed surprise. Their generosity and thoughtfulness gives back to the school community in a way that makes a difference for teachers and students,” Superintendent Paul Penna said in a prepared statement.

