Two incumbents representing Windham on the RSU 14 Board of Directors face challenges from four other candidates in November.
Jennie Butler and Christina Small are seeking re-election to their three-year terms, and newcomers Barbara Bagshaw, Jessica Bridges, Carrie Grant and Michael Pasquini are running to unseat them in the Nov. 2 election.
RSU 14 includes the towns of Windham and Raymond, which have six and three school board seats, respectively.
No Raymond board seats are up for election this season.
