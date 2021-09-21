Two incumbents representing Windham on the RSU 14 Board of Directors face challenges from four other candidates in November.

Jennie Butler and Christina Small are seeking re-election to their three-year terms, and newcomers Barbara Bagshaw, Jessica Bridges, Carrie Grant and Michael Pasquini are running to unseat them in the Nov. 2 election.

RSU 14 includes the towns of Windham and Raymond, which have six and three school board seats, respectively.

No Raymond board seats are up for election this season.

 

