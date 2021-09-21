The Cumberland County 4-H Leaders Association will hold their annual 4-H Pig Raffle Ticket Sales and 4-H Kitchen Food Booth Fundraisers at the 2021 Cumberland Fair Sept. 26-Oct. 2. The fundraisers support scholarships, camperships, activities, events and trips for 4-H members in Cumberland County.

Raffle tickets are on sale now at the UMaine Extension Cumberland Office, 75 Clearwater Drive, Falmouth, or can be purchased at the fair at the 4-H Pig Raffle Booth in front of the 4-H Exhibit Hall. Tickets are $1 each or $5 for six, for a chance to win a freezer-ready pig donated by Connie Wood, raised by Teague Fallon with grain donated by North Yarmouth Blue Seal, and processing donated by Windham Butcher Shop. The drawing will be held Oct. 2 and the winner does not need to be present to receive the prize.

The 4-H Kitchen will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. It is located at the back of the 4-H Exhibit Hall across from the Livestock Show Arena.

