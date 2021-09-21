SOUTH BERWICK

Lecture to detail Rollinsford’s history

Old Berwick Historical Society will present an online lecture at 7:30 p.m. Thursday detailing the history of Rollinsford, N.H. In 2020, architectural historian Peter Michaud began a weekly survey of the buildings and structures in the village of Salmon Falls (now Rollinsford). Using examples from his survey, Michaud will explore how the built environment reflects the history and development of the village in the 19th and 20th centuries as well as larger historic contexts.

Participants can register through the Society’s website at oldberwick.org.

Admission is free to members, with a $5 suggested donation for non-members. The lecture is open to the public.

FREEPORT

Players to present ‘Black Coffee’ murder mystery

The Freeport Players will present Agatha Christie’s murder mystery “Black Coffee” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, with a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday at 30 Holbrook St.

Masks are required for all audience members, regardless of vaccination status. The 500-seat theater allows for social distancing. Tickets are being sold online at $20 for adults and $10 for ages 18 and under. Concessions will be sold outdoors at intermission.

For tickets, go to fcponline.org.

WELLS

Party for teens, class for adults at library

Wells Public Library will host the following programs this week at 1434 Post Road:

• A Teen Autumn Party will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, featuring a fall themed movie and a mason jar craft. Contact Meghan Osmolski at [email protected]

• Chinese Brushpainting class for adults at 6 p.m. Tuesday. For more details, contact Stefanie Claydon at [email protected] or call the library at 646-8181.

KENNEBUNK

Colin Woodard to keynote museum’s annual meeting

The Brick Store Museum’s Annual Members’ Meeting will take place virtually at 5 p.m. Thursday, including a reading of the annual report, a detailing of the museum’s mission throughout the pandemic, and the work accomplished in the past year. The keynote for the evening will be author and journalist Colin Woodard.

Members of the public are invited to join the keynote session; tickets are $5 to support the speaker.

Woodard will speak on his new book, “Union: The Struggle to Forge the Story of the United States.” His livestreamed-talk starts at 6 p.m.

Members are invited to RSVP by emailing Alex Fletcher at [email protected] Non-members can purchase tickets to the talk at brickstoremuseum.org/calendar.

SOUTH PORTLAND

Help spiff up a trail on Public Lands Day

The South Portland Land Trust will host a trail clean-up at South Branch Trail from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday to observe National Public Lands Day. The trailhead for South Branch Trail is located on Philbrook Road near the eastern entrance to JCPenney at the Maine Mall.

Those interested in helping should email Michelle Smith at [email protected] All volunteers will receive a free t-shirt and refreshments.

For details, visit the events page at southportlandlandtrust.org.

HOPE

Join a family fun ride at Thorndike Brook trail head

Riders of all ages and abilities are invited to join Sidecountry Sports and Coastal Mountains Land Trust for the Trails Challenge with a Family Fun Ride, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Thorndike Brook trail head at 223 Hope St.

There will be group rides and snacks provided. The Cold Toes Taco Truck will be on site.

Participants can log the miles they’ve hiked, run, biked or paddled as part of the challenge through the end of September. Every mile logged earns $1 dollar being donated from local businesses to support trails.

For more information, or to add your miles, visit coastalmountains.org.

NORTH YARMOUTH

Fundraiser Saturday to benefit senior dog rescue

A Finally Home Pack Party fundraiser will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Toddy Brook Golf Club at 925 Sligo Road.

The event will include live music, appetizers, raffles, giveaways, and a silent auction.

Cost is $30 per person or $50 for couples. To reserve tickets, call 829-3943.

Proceeds are to benefit the Finally Home Senior Dog Rescue and Retirement Home.

RUMFORD

Snowshoe Club reopens, with Bingo every Wednesday

The Snowshoe Club has reopened and will be hosting Bingo every Wednesday at 227 Waldo St. Early Birds start at 6 p.m., and regular attendees start at 6:30 p.m.

KENNEBUNKPORT

Learn about peregrine falcons in online program

York County Audubon will present the online program “Peregrine Falcon Restoration in Acadia National Park with Park Ranger Patrick Kark” at 7 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom.

Advance registration is required. Go to yorkcountyaudubon.org and click on the link to receive an email to join the meeting.

NEWPORT

Here’s your chance to officially welcome fall

A”Welcome to Fall” Fair will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Second Congregational Church at 51 Main St.

There will be local craft vendors, a Cookie Jar table with baked goods, other artisan and curio tables, and a musician.

Interested vendors are urged to contact Anne Nord at (860) 304-1130 or email [email protected] to reserve a space. There is no rain date for this event.

BRIDGTON

Senior college classes starting this week

Autumn classes at the Senior College at Bridgton will begin this week, each running from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Magic Lantern Theater Tannery Pub, 9 Depot St. Due to COVID-19 variant concerns, proof of vaccinations and masks will be required to attend classes.

Class offerings include:

• A look at Benjamin Britten’s opera Peter Grimes, will be headed by Homer Pence, meeting on Tuesdays, Sept. 21, 28 and Oct. 5 and 12.

• “Climate Change: What to Do?” will meet Wednesday, headed by Allen Armstrong.

• Chief Phillip A. Jones will lead the discussion “Public Safety in Bridgton & the Lakes Region” on Sept. 29.

• Margaret Reimer will head readings of Shakespeare’s “Richard III” on Thursdays, Sept. 23 and 30 and Oct. 7 and 14.

The membership and programs are open to residents ages 50 and older from Bridgton and surrounding Lakes Region communities. The annual membership fee is $25 and allows registration for autumn, winter and spring classes. Class fees are $18 for each of the two four session classes on Tuesday and Thursday. The Wednesday single-session classes are free to paid members.

Reservation forms are available at the Bridgton Library and at the Senior College web site, seniorcollegeatbridgton.org.

For more details, call 647-5593 or email [email protected] Class enrollments are limited to 25. Class spots will be allocated in the order your applications are received.

