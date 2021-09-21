PEAKS ISLAND – Alice Boyce, 92, died on July 8, 2021, at Pinnace Nursing Home.

Alice was born on Peaks Island, on April 19, 1929, the daughter of the late Fred and Margaret (Hinds) Boyce. She attended local schools and graduated from Portland High School.

After high school she worked for People’s United Bank for many years managing business accounts. In high school Alice was on the swim team and as an adult she taught swimming classes at the Boy’s Club. She was a communicant of St. Christopher’s Church and was proud to be one of the authors of the book “A Glimpse of Old Peaks Island: Through Rose-Colored Glasses.”

She was predeceased by her siblings, Margarette, Frederick, Frank, Richard, and Robert Boyce; nephew, Gregory Boyce. She is survived by nieces and nephews, Charles, David, Holly, Kathy; grand nieces, Alex, Crisco, Anne, and a grandnephew, Jacob.

A Mass of Christian burial celebrating Alice’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at St. Christopher’s Church, 15 Central Ave, Peaks Island. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. Arrangements are under the direction of Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. To view Alice’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

