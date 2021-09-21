BIDDEFORD – Barbara Pamela Gouin, 81 of Biddeford, passed away peacefully at Gosnell house surrounded by her family on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Barbara was born on Sept. 11, 1940, in Portland, Maine. Barbara and her sister, Mary, spent their younger years in foster care and eventually found a forever home with Armadie and Clara Chantingy.Barbara met Roger and they were married on Aug. 30, 1958. They spent 63 loving years together. Barbara was a happy go lucky woman who always had a smile on her face. She enjoyed entertaining her family and friends. On any given day she would have a houseful of family and friends and she could cook up a feast fit for royalty. Barbara enjoyed cooking, crafts, knitting and later in life keeping up with friends on Facebook. Barbara was known for always being the one to line everyone up to take pictures. Albeit, she often cut our heads off.Barbara was a very caring person and was always ready to help anyone in their time of need. She enjoyed making meals for the church and continued to do this right up until her death.Barbara’s family was the center of her life. She was always there for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren celebrating all of their milestones. Barbara was employed as a stitcher at West Point Pepperell for many years. Later in life she found a job doing the two things that were closest to her heart: cooking and caring for at-risk children at Sweetser.Barbara was predeceased by her daughter, Denise Gouin, her sister, Mary Pelletier and her son-in-law, Robert Leighton Jr. She is survived by her loving husband, Roger, and their three children, Michael (Jeanne) Gouin, Diane (Sam) Ellis and Charlene Leighton; her grandchildren, Melissa (Chris) Baez, Tracy (Tom) Gouin, Cassandra and Brad Ellis, Meliah (Liz) and Jameson Leighton. She also leaves behind her great grandchildren Lucas, Brady, Walker and Skylar.A service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Most Holy Trinity in Saco followed by an internment at St. Joseph Cemetery. To share memories of Barbara or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.coastalcremationservices.comIn lieu of flowers donations can be made in Barbara’s name to Sweetser: Development Department (Todd Henry) 50 Moody Street, Saco ME 04072.Je t’aime

