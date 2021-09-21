LIMERICK – Joanna L. Alexander, 83, passed away on Sept. 16, 2021, at Mercy Hospital.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at http://www.mainefuneral.com

Visiting hours will be held on Friday Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. – 12 noon, at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton.

A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 12 p.m., noon, with Pastor Ron Sargent officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Westbrook.

Guest Book