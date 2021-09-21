PORTLAND – David O. Inman, 75, formerly of Hollis passed away Saturday Sept. 18, 2021, at Mercy hospital with his family by his side.

He was born in Newburyport, Mass., July 1, 1946, the son of Earl and Helen Goodwin Inman.

David grew up in Dayton and later served in the U.S. Army from 1962 until 1964.

He worked for many years as a driver for Krisway Truck Leasing doing the U.S. Postal run to Bangor, retiring in 2017.

A longtime resident of Waterboro Road in Hollis, living there from 1973 until 2021.

David enjoyed tinkering, going to car shows, music, watching wrestling and spending time with family.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Claire Inman of Portland, two daughters, Bernice Wellington of Westbrook and husband Scott, Valerie Weatherby of Standish and boyfriend Jason Figucia, a son, Matthew Inman of Arizona and wife Sheryl, three grandchildren, Alicia, Autumn, and Allen, five stepgrandchildren, Ryan, Ashley, Jonathan, Gianna and Vito, five great-grandchildren, Alex, William, Forest, Julian and Leo.

He was predeceased by a son-in-law, Kevin Weatherby.

Friends and family are invited to a graveside service Sunday Sept. 26, 2021, at 2 p.m., at the Goodwins Mills Cemetery.

Dennett, Craig & Pate, 13 Portland Road, Buxton, are entrusted with his services.

