Seashore Trolley Museum is hosting its 23rd annual Pumpkin Patch Trolley on Friday through Sunday Sept. 24-26 and Oct. 1-3 and Oct. 8-10. A new event date has also been added this year; Monday, Oct. 11 (Indigenous Peoples’ Day). The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine.

Guests of all ages are treated to heritage railway rides on antique trolleys, where they are delivered to the museum’s pumpkin patch to select a pumpkin. Back at the Visitors Center, families can paint their pumpkins and enjoy a Cookie Walk, Photo Scavenger Hunt, Craft-In-A-Bag, Festive Fall Photo Back-Drops, and more.

On-site lunch service features barbecue by the Texas Grace Kitchen food truck.

The event has been re-imagined again this year to give families a pandemic-conscious experience. All activities will take place outdoors. Families will be socially distanced on trolleys and masks are required on the trolleys and indoors (Visitors Center and restrooms). Trolleys are disinfected before and after each ride. Pumpkins will be physically distanced at the pumpkin patch.

Costumes are encouraged. A social media costume contest will take place following each event day.

Admission is $14 for adults, $12 for adults 60 and older, $11.50 for youth 6 to 16, $7 for youth 3 to 5, and $2 for youth younger than 3. Purchase tickets in advance at https://pumpkintrolley.eventbrite.com.

For more information, visit www.trolleymuseum.org or contact Patti Chase, 207-967-2800, ext. 104 or email [email protected]

Hopespring Health schedules workshops

In a new workshop at Hopespring Health Holistic Institute, teachers Kerry Keating and Emily Clement invite participants to shift from living a life by default to a life by design. Two sessions of this workshop will be held at the Alfred campus at 1013 Old North Berwick Road on Tuesday, Oct. 5. The workshop will be held either 10 a.m. to noon (in person) or 6 to 8 p.m. (via Zoom).

In the workshop, guests will learn to shift their attention from problems to solutions, from lack to abundance, and from giving away power to owning it; flirt with the edges of the comfort zone ; create an extraordinary life by improving the quality of emotions in regards to finances; define desires regarding financial freedom and how that impacts health, relationships and career; and recognize how day-to-day decisions impact financial vision.

Keating is a financial representative and Clement is a life coach.

Registration fee is is $50 and includes self-discovery worksheets and a one-hour complementary financial assessment session with Keating. To register, visit www.hopespringholistic.com.

Cycle Through Nature workshop

Hopespring Holistic Health Institute will offer participants the opportunity to learn how to ground their bodies into the present moment, calm nervous systems by aligning to the rhythms of the earth, and connect to the land to listen deeply to its wisdom. The Embodying Our Cycles Through Nature workshop will take place on the second Saturday of every month and the theme will change with each season. The first session will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 9.

Workshops will include gentle yoga-inspired movement, mindful breathing, and easy Earth-based exercises. Practices are designed to be accessible and all bodies are welcome. These are non-clinical workshops where the experience will be largely individual with some optional group sharing. Participants are encouraged to bring yoga mats and/or cushions to sit on for added comfort. Folding chairs will be provided upon request.

Jessica Wallner will lead the class. Cost is $35, and for October registered guests may bring one friend for free. To register, visit https://www.hopespringholistic.com/classes-workshops-events.

An evening of Elvis at Town House School

Musicians Dana Pearson and Mark Gunter, with guest drummer Ron Breton, perform an evening of Elvis Presley songs on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. “Elvis!” is part of a new concert series called Mid-Week Music, presented by the Kennebunkport Historical Society and staged at the Town House School, 135 North St. in Kennebunkport.

The concerts are held one Wednesday every month. Tickets are $15 in advance and at the door for the general public, and $12 for historical society members. The BYOB event is for people 21 and older. Masks are mandatory for people who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19. For more information and tickets, visit www.kporths.com/buy-tickets, email [email protected], or call 207-967-2751.

Upcoming shows include Songs Sinatra Sang (Oct. 20), Original Compositions (Nov. 17) and A Christmas Concert (Dec. 8).

Spurling to host fall market

After hosting a successful summer maker’s market, Spurling Fitness has decided to continue supporting local crafters and artisans by offering a fall West K Best Days Market. The market will be held on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Spurling Infinity Center parking lot located at 1 Alewive Park Road, West Kennebunk.

The market includes woodworking items, hand-sewn goods, pottery, jewelry, paintings and more. The first fall market will be held on Sunday, Sept. 12 and will run for six weeks with the last event scheduled for Oct. 17.

For more information, call Melanie Smith at 207-467-3757.

Kennebunk Free Library seeks artists for 2022 exhibits

Kennebunk Free Library is accepting applications for artists to exhibit during the 2022 calendar year in the Speers Gallery. The gallery hosts exhibits in a variety of mediums including photography, textile arts and mixed media assemblages in addition to renditions in oil, pastel, enamel oil, encaustic, pen and ink and watercolor.

The application process is open to either individual or group shows. Applications must be received by Oct. 15, 2021, to be considered for exhibition in 2022. The submitted applications will compete in a juried review conducted by an art committee consisting of members from the library and art communities. Upon completion of the review, applicants will be contacted regarding the committee’s decisions. Application forms are available at the library or by visiting the library’s website, https://kennebunklibrary.org/galleryspeers.asp.

Brick Store Museum puts out call for holiday artisans

The Brick Store Museum supports local artists and crafters through a variety of opportunities year-round. This fall, especially, it calls for entries to two holiday gatherings at the museum: The All Souls’ Walk, with its new Halloween Fair offering on Oct. 23; and the Holiday Showcase, running Nov. 27 to Dec. 20.

Local crafters, artists, chefs and creators are encouraged to apply

The museum’s new Halloween offering comes during its 18th annual All Souls’ Walk, a tour of Hope Cemetery occurring on Oct. 23. Vendors are invited to apply to exhibit in the museum’s courtyard (outdoors) during one of the most popular events of the year. Halloween or autumn-themed art is encouraged, but not required.

The second opportunity is the museum’s Holiday Showcase, a month-long event inside the museum’s galleries. Pieces will be displayed inside the museum during the holiday showcase for sale to the public. The museum’s typical admission fee will be complimentary during the Showcase (November – December) to encourage visitation.

The event is not a booth show, but a display of local art and craft that is more like a retail pop-up store. Artists do not need to be on-site to sell their pieces, but are invited to help market the showcase by filming an About the Artist video with museum staff so that they can speak to consumers directly about their work (via video). Additionally, the Showcase will have a virtual component to help sell artists’ pieces through the museum’s online store (artists may opt out of this if they already sell online); and showcase the work via social media.

The museum highlights local arts and entrepreneurs, and offers these outlets to support local artists and the museum in this impactful year. Artists interested in participating can find more information, and application forms, on www.brickstoremuseum.org/calendar.

Kennebunkport Historical Society announces oral history project

The Kennebunkport Historical Society announced an intergenerational video project designed to capture the oral history of Kennebunkport by interviewing its oldest citizens.

“We are so excited about this project and all of its possibilities,” said Kristin Haight, executive director, in an Aug. 23 news release. ““By collecting oral histories and connecting with Kennebunkport’s elders, we will be able to deepen our understanding of recent history and create valuable first-hand stories and images for future generations.”

The project will launch in September 2021 with the call for citizens over 100 years old. Frank Handlen, for example, a well-known Kennebunkport artist, sculptor and community friend, will turn 105 at the end of September and has agreed to be our first interviewee. The society will honor his life and work with a lecture by Peter Whalen on Oct. 1 at 1 p.m. Details and tickets will be available to members starting Sept. 1.

October will focus on people who are in their 90s. November will seek citizens in their 80s, December: 70s, and so on. The historical society aims to build its video archive collection with the project and include our community youth as well.

Interviews will be scheduled for Tuesdays and will take place at the Town House School or virtually. Those who are interested or know someone who would like to participate, should contact Kristin Lewis Haight, executive director, PO Box 1173 or email [email protected]

To participate in the oral history project, contact Kristin Haight at [email protected] or call the office at 207-967-2751. The historical society is flexible to how the interview is recorded.

