Thank you for pickleball push

To the editor,

Thank you Bill Case for your persistence in pushing for pickleball courts in Kennebunkport. Thank you also to the town for providing funds to resurface and line the Beachwood Avenue Rotary Park tennis courts to accommodate both tennis and pickleball and for providing nets for both sports.

Not only has Bill shepherded this project all the way, but he has also cut back the overgrown bushes around the courts, built benches, shelves and paddle holders for the courts, and has bought pickleballs out of his own funds. Both Bill and Brenda Case have spent countless hours, at no charge, teaching and coaching players. What a gift.

Pickleball is a fantastic sport for players of all ages and levels of ability, and it is wonderful to have these facilities in our own backyard.

Rita Brown

Kennebunkport

