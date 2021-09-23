CLEVELAND — The Chicago White Sox clinched their first AL Central title since 2008 with a 7-2 win over the Cleveland Indians in a doubleheader opener Thursday behind two home runs by Tim Anderson.

Chicago, a wild-card team last year, is going to the postseason in consecutive years for the first time. The White Sox are in their first season under Hall of Fame Manager Tony La Russa, who will turn 77 on Oct. 4.

Chicago (86-66) moved into first place for good on May 7. The White Sox have not advanced in the postseason since winning the 2005 World Series and last hosted a playoff game 13 years ago.

Anderson hit his fifth leadoff home run of the season and added a three-run drive in the second for his sixth career multi-homer game. Luis Robert and Eloy Jiménez hit consecutive homers in the second for a 7-0 lead off Aaron Civale (11-5).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDINALS 8, BREWERS 5: Paul Goldschmidt homered twice, and visiting St. Louis overcame a five-run deficit to beat Milwaukee and extend its longest winning streak in 39 years to 12 games.

On a day when ace Adam Wainwright faltered early, St. Louis trailed 5-0 before rallying for one run in the fifth, four in the seventh, two in the eighth and one in the ninth. The Cardinals moved five games ahead of Cincinnati and Philadelphia, who both played later Thursday, for the second NL wild card.

The Cardinals are on their longest winning streak since April 11-24, 1982, and are two shy of the franchise record set in 1935.

Milwaukee has lost five in a row since clinching its fourth consecutive playoff berth on Sept. 18, including four defeats to the Cardinals.

NOTES

DIAMONDBACKS: With a little over a week left in the season and his team tied for the worst record in the major leagues at 48-104, Arizona Manager Torey Lovullo was given a one-year contract extension through 2022.

The deal includes a club option for 2023, according to General Manager Mike Hazen.

“Through everything the season has presented, Torey did a good job of getting guys through this … even in a season where we might set a franchise-worst record,” Hazen said.

