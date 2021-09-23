In response to COVID-19 infections reaching record levels in the state, organizers of the Maine Marathon, Half Marathon and Marathon Relay on Oct. 3 announced Thursday that they will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for all those involved with the event – from competitors to staff to volunteers.

The revised protocols were implemented in consultation with the event’s medical staff from MaineHealth and Maine Medical Center.

“At the request of the Maine Marathon medical team, we will require that all runners, volunteers, and vendors bring an original paper copy, digital copy, photocopy, or photo of their vaccination proof, or a negative COVID-19 test result taken Friday, October 1 or later,” organizers said in a statement.

About 3,200 have registered for the in-person event. Another 150 have registered as virtual participants.

Participants can provide the documentation at packet pickup and the race expo on Oct. 2 at the University of Southern Maine’s Portland campus, or at bib pickup on Oct. 3.

“Masks should be worn at the starting line and can be removed once running has commenced,” the statement said. At the expo on Saturday, masks will also be required and it is suggested that participants avoid the traditional busy hours and potential lines and visit during the quieter hours from mid to late afternoon.“

To allow for better physical distancing along the course, a narrowed starting line will be opened for an extended period after the elite athletes start at 7:45 a.m. The rest of the field will be released without a gun start. The race is chip-timed, and age-group awards will be determined by chip time.

HOCKEY

NHL: Jack Eichel was stripped of his captaincy by the Buffalo Sabres, raising further questions about his future in Buffalo because of a widening rift over how to treat a neck injury that has sidelined the center for six months.

With the two sides at a stalemate, General Manager Kevyn Adams announced the decision to remove the “C” as the Sabres opened training camp without Eichel, who will be placed on injured reserve after failing his physical.

The Sabres and Eichel remain at odds over how to treat a herniated disk he sustained after being checked into the end boards in a game against the New York Islanders in March.

Eichel favors having artificial disk replacement surgery. The Sabres are against him having the procedure because it has never been performed on an NHL player, and prefer him having the disk fused.

Eichel, 24, has five years left on an eight-year, $80 million contract and features a no-trade clause that kicks in next summer.

• The New York Rangers announced they’ll honor late Hall of Famer Rod Gilbert this season by wearing a patch featuring his No. 7 on their jerseys. Players will also wear white “Gilbert” jerseys for pregame warmups prior to the home opener at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 14. They will then be signed and auctioned off for charity.

That game takes place on the 42nd anniversary of Gilbert becoming the first Rangers player to have his number retired. It’s against the Dallas Stars almost 44 years since he had two points on “Rod Gilbert Night” against the Minnesota North Stars.

New York is also creating the Rod Gilbert “Mr. Ranger” award to recognize the player who best honors his legacy by showing leadership on and off the ice and making contributions to the community. It’s the franchise’s first new award since 1988.

Gilbert died in August at age 80.

SOCCER

WOMEN’S EURO CHAMPIONSHIP: Prize money will double for next year’s event but will be less than 4% of the riches payed out for the most recent men’s tournament.

European governing body UEFA announced that the 16 women’s teams at Euro 2022 in England will share $19 million, while $5 million will go to clubs who release their players.

The 24 teams at the men’s European Championship shared $435 million in UEFA prize money this year, but clubs were also guaranteed at least $235 million for the release of players. That means while at least $670 million is allocated in the financial package for the men’s tournament, only $24 million has been set aside for the women’s showpiece.

After the decision of its executive committee, UEFA said it was “ensuring that more money than ever before is distributed across the women’s game.” The committee features only one woman – French Football Federation General Manager Florence Hardouin – alongside 19 men.

The prize money is a reflection of the disparities in the revenue generated by the men’s game compared to women’s competitions. The Women’s European Championship is being hosted by England next July after being delayed by a year due to the pandemic.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: The first Formula One race in Miami will be held on May 8.

The Miami race at a new track named the Miami International Autodrome built around Hard Rock Stadium will be the first of two U.S. events on the 2022 F1 schedule, along with the existing race at the Circuit of the Americas near Austin.

“We’ve worked hard to create a track with great racing and a venue with unparalleled fan experiences,” Tom Garfinkel, Miami Grand Prix managing partner, said in a statement. “We’re happy to be able to announce the date so that people can start planning for it.”

The full calendar for next season is expected to be confirmed next month with a record 23 races. F1 said in April that a 10-year agreement was in place for the Miami race. The city will be the 11th location in the United States to host an F1 race since the championship began in 1950, and the first in Florida since 1959.

TENNIS

ASTANA OPEN: Three of the top four seeded players lost their opening matches, including top-seeded Aslan Karatsev. Karatsev, who reached the Australian Open semifinals this year, lost to Finnish player Emil Ruusuvuori 7-6 (6), 6-4. Third-seeded Dusan Lajovic and fourth-seeded Filip Krajinovic also lost.

Lajovic was eliminated by South Korean opponent Kwon Soon-woo 7-5, 6-4. Kwon will next face seventh-seeded Laslo Djere. Another seeded player was knocked out when James Duckworth beat Krajinovic 7-6 (2), 6-3 in their second-round match. That sets up an all-Australian quarterfinals match between Duckworth and defending champion John Millman.

Alexander Bublik is the highest-ranked player remaining after he beat Miomir Kecmanovic 2-6, 6-3, 7-5. The second-seeded player from Kazakhstan next faces Carlos Taberner, who beat Egor Gerasimov 5-7, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

