LYMAN – Anna Hughes Strout, 86, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sept. 20, 2021. Anna was born in Portland on Nov. 12, 1934 to Edith and Nelson McDonald.

She was preceded in death by her husbands Hubert Hughes and Warren Strout.

Anna attended Cathedral High School and continued on to business college while working at Hay’s Drug Store. She spent most of her career working in banks and raising her children.

Anna loved to swim, garden, and spend time with her friends. Anna and Hubert enjoyed fishing, square dancing, cruising, and cocktails on their sun porch. Anna described that she was blessed twice when she met and married Warren after Hubert passed. Anna and Warren enjoyed meeting friends at Tony’s Doughnut Shop, spending weekends in Lyman, and hosting summer family parties. Recently, Anna enjoyed nature and wildlife with Monique (Bonnie), whose care and kindness are forever appreciated.

Everyone who knew Anna appreciated her warm-heartedness. She was beautiful and her radiant smile was contagious. Anna’s family and friends will remember her constant support. When you spoke with Anna you understood that she wanted the best for you. Anna lived true to her Catholic faith. She was a faithful person; to her church, family and friends.

Anna is survived by her children and their spouses, Edie and Richard Simoneau, Dan and Joan Hughes, and Peggy and Rick Croteau; her grandchildren Rebecca and Rick; and her great-grandchildren Ella, Hunter, and Annalise. She is also survived by loving nieces, nephews; and friends.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, Sept. 27, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conceptions, 307 Congress St., Portland. A burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. To view Anna’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

Beacon Hospice,

52 Atlantic Place,

South Portland, ME 04106

