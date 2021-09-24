Amanda Mae Wogaman-Hunt 1988 – 2021 RICHMOND – Amanda Mae Wogaman-Hunt, 33, passed away peacefully on Sept. 15, 2021 surrounded by family after injuries sustained in a car accident. She was born on March 27, 1988 in Concord, N.H., the loving daughter of Dennis and Sharon Wogaman. Amanda grew up in Littleton, N.H. and went on to receive her bachelor’s degree from Unity College. She later earned her Master’s Degree from The University of Southern Maine. She had great joy in guiding students as a counselor at the Harpswell Coastal Academy and spent the last 15 years at The Summer Camp for girls mentoring both campers and staff. Amanda enjoyed hiking, camping, swimming in the ocean, nature, making people smile and particularly being a mother. She is survived by her devoted husband Patrick Hunt of Richmond; children Ramona and Francis of Richmond; parents Dennis and Sharon Wogaman of Littleton, N.H., mother and father in-laws Sue and Trevor Hunt of Topsham; sister Johanna (Travis) McCormick of Ohio; nephews and niece Conner, Wesley, Evelyn; in-laws Natalie Hunt, Elliot (Sarah) Hunt, and Stuart Hunt. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at 1 p.m. outside of the United Methodist Church, 121 Pleasant St., Richmond. Parking will be at the funeral home parking lot just up the street at 130 Pleasant St., Richmond. A celebration of life will take place in the spring of 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St. Richmond, Me 04357. Memorials may be made to: The Summer Camp 8 Church St. Bridgton, ME 04009 or at thesummercamp.org

