Fleurange Maheux Renaud 1922 – 2021 BATH – Fleurange Maheux Renaud passed away peacefully at Hill House in Bath with family at her side, on Sept. 12, 2021. Flo, as she liked to be called, was known for her deep love and devotion to her family and her church. She lived a long and fulfilling life of 99 years and will be greatly missed by those who loved her. She was born in Lewiston on July 4, 1922, the oldest daughter of Albert and Mary (Bilodeau) Maheux. She attended local Catholic schools (Cours Superieur) and Acme Business College. On May 25, 1946, she married the love of her life, Leo M. Renaud, at St. Peter and Paul Church, and they raised two daughters, Joline Cailler and Michelle RInes. A third daughter, Claire, died as an infant. As a young woman, Fleurange worked in the office of Registry of Deeds for Androscoggin County, and as head cashier at Bonneau’s Supermarket. She then worked as a bookkeeper at Holy Family Parish until she retired. Holy Family parish became a second home for her, as she became involved in multiple parish activities. She was a Eucharistic minister, a member of the Ladies of St. Anne, and served on the Peace and Social Justice Committee. She also spent time volunteering at St. Martin De Porres, a homeless residence in Lewiston, and was a member of the Y-ettes. Flo’s greatest joys were her relationships with those she loved, especially her children and grandchildren. She and Leo were very active grandparents, attending every school event, milestone, and birthday party. Board games and card games were a favorite shared activity. The game “Tuck” was one Flo enjoyed with them until recently. Flo and Leo spent many a weekend babysitting grandchildren and taking them on local adventures, such as the Balloon Festival, apple and pumpkin picking, and going out for ice cream. She and Leo were blessed with an extraordinary life-long friendship with Irene and Clyde Bonneau, with whom they enjoyed traveling and many other adventures. Our family has fond memories of vacations spent at Old Orchard Beach with the Bonneau Family, playing competitive cribbage, the board game “Aggravation”, and enjoying the annual lobster feed. Other cherished memories include time spent at Flo’s sister’s camp on Tacoma Lake . The “tribe” of grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins loved being together and making summer memories. Flo was a ruthless Shanghai Rummy player, and would show no mercy with the many who played with her. The camp near Parlin Pond was another place where Flo and Leo created memories, sharing many good times with friends that included barn dances and sing-a-longs, outdoor adventures, and the annual Labor Day games and festivities . Flo and Leo lived in Lewiston most of their lives, then moved to Sunnybrook Village in Brunswick to be closer to their daughter, Michelle and her family. Flo loved living in the Sunnybrook community, easily making new friends, and taking part in the many activities and social events there. She took it upon herself to welcome new residents and was informally known as the Sunnybrook “ambassador” Flo exemplified the role of caregiver all of her life, always putting others first, taking in those who needed a shoulder to lean on , and caring lovingly for her husband, Leo, until his death in 2013. She was predeceased by husband Leo; daughter Claire; brother Gerald Maheux and sisters Rolande Maheux and Jacqueline Maheux. She is survived by her two daughters, Joline Cailler and husband Paul of South Portland, and Michelle Rines and husband James of Woolwich; grandchildren Nicole Cailler, Daniel Cailler and wife Veronica Medina, Andrew Rines, Nathaniel Rines, Willow Rines; and great-granddaughter Gabrielle Carpenter. She is also survived by her two sisters, Theresa Chacos of Bethesda, Md. and Anita Fournier and husband Fern of Lewiston. The family would like to express our gratitude to the staff at Hill House in Bath and CHANS Hospice for the loving care and support they provided. A mass for immediate family only will be held in October. A celebration of her life will take place in 2022 to include family and friends. Online condolences can be expressed at http://www.albert-burpee.com In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to: St. Martin de Porres PO Box 7227 Lewiston, ME 04243-7227 or: a charity of your choice

