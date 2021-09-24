Kurt Kevin Johnson 1965 – 2021 RICHMOND – Kurt Kevin Johnson, 56, of Main Street died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. He was born in Portsmouth, N.H. on Sept. 17, 1965, a son of Oscar B. and Norma Jean (Gilpatrick) Johnson. He attended Brunswick schools and was self employed as a painter and carpenter. He enjoyed woodcarving, fishing and playing guitar. He is survived by two daughters, Nicole Johnson and Brittney Johnson both of Lewiston; two brothers, Kenneth Johnson and his wife Kim of Bath and Kevin Johnson of Bath, two sisters, Bonnie L. Kindlimann of Bath and Sucie Esposito of Bath; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Oscar Johnson and Kim Johnson. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

