WESTBROOK – Our beloved Aunt Thelma Marie Jewett Johnson, 90, passed away peacefully on Sept. 21, 2021 at Avita of Stroudwater in Westbrook, surrounded by love.

She was born at home on the dairy farm in Oakland, the fourth child of Ansel and Eleanor Jewett. She often expressed gratitude for her extended family, saying “I am blessed to have the family I have.” Her memories of childhood included her mother humming and whistling while tending the farm and caring for five children. Her first job was babysitting for a country school teacher. She rode her bicycle to and from the job in Woolwich. One summer she sold lobsters and waitressed. She graduated from Morse High School in 1949, fourth in her class, then went right to work for New England Telephone and Telegraph, starting in sales and eventually being promoted to management. She retired in her mid fifties.

In 2004 at 74 years old, she married the one and only love of her life, Reverend Paul Johnson, whom she referred to as “a prince of a man.” They cherished their 10 years of togetherness before he was called home to his Lord. She thoroughly enjoyed her 14 nieces and nephews, their spouses and children, saying “I never needed to have children of my own.”

She was a lifelong member of the Church of First Assembly of God, with her spirituality at the center of her life. She served the church as Sunday School teacher, treasurer, and choir member. For many years, she sponsored children of Central America through Child Hope, helping provide basic needs, education, and spiritual guidance. Proverbs 16:3 “Commit to the Lord whatever you do and he will establish your plans.” Aunt Thelma was truly a good and faithful servant.

After retiring from 30-plus years with New England Telephone and Telegraph, she cared for her mother through Nana’s journey with Alzheimer’s disease, at her beautiful home on Mayland Street in Portland. To bring attention and resources to a cure for dementia, she participated in many Alzheimer’s walks.

In keeping with family tradition, she expressed herself beautifully through poetry and writing. She loved gardening, flower arrangement, reading, and Bible study. She also enjoyed travel. On a trip to California she became enamored of roadrunners and began collecting images and statues of them. Her most memorable trip was with her sister Priscilla Donnelly, to Europe where they saw the Passion Play in Germany on Easter.

A description of her life would not be complete without mention of her incredible sense of style. She was well known and regarded for her poise, infectious laugh, and beautiful wardrobe. People always commented on how well put together Aunt T was.

She was predeceased by her husband Paul; mother and father; brother, Leslie Jewett, brother, Dana Jewett, sister, Lorraine Sawtelle-Collella, and sister, Priscilla Donnelly. Another brother, Edward Jewett, died in infancy.

Her memory will be cherished by those who survive her including her 14 nieces and nephews, their spouses, their children and grandchildren. She mentored, inspired, and was loved by an untold number of friends and of course, her extended church family.

Visiting hours will be held on Thelma’s birthday, Sunday, Sept. 26, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Jones Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, ME 04103. A celebration of her life will take place on Monday, Sept. 27, at 11 a.m. at Jones Rich and Barnes funeral home. Interment will follow the service on Monday, at Lewis Cemetery in Oakland.

To offer condolences and share fond memories please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Thelma’s online memorial.

Aunt Thelma was very fortunate to have the support of Hospice Help Foundation for the final weeks of her life, so any memorial contributions may be made to

Hospice Help Foundation,

155 Fleet St.,

Portsmouth, NH 03801.

