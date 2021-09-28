Margaret Shirley Nelson 1927 – 2021 WEST BATH – Margaret Shirley Nelson, 94, of West Bath, passed away at Winship Green in Bath after an eight-year illness. Shirley was born in Bath on July 21, 1927, to Arthur “Benny” and Margaret “Peg” Curran Bourget. She attended Bath schools, including Morse High School. She was very proud to have earned her GED later in life. She attended St. Mary’s Church. Shirley married Albert Ray Nelson Sr. on Sept. 10, 1948. In 1954, they welcomed their son, Albert Ray Nelson, Jr. Shirley worked at Congress Sportswear for a number of years, and she enjoyed playing on their bowling team. She loved to decorate special occasion cakes. She and Ray owned a family camp on Pleasant Pond in Litchfield for over 20 years. They also enjoyed walking Popham Beach with their German Shepherd, Heidi. They were both avid Boston Celtics fans. She continued to watch the games long after Ray’s death in 1988. Shirley loved day trips to new places and going out to eat. Shirley got a big kick out of it when she visited the Lincoln County Museum and Old Jail with her family for her 75th birthday. A local newspaper reporter was there, and Shirley’s birthday trip was part of the story printed. It made the day more special. Shirley was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Albert Ray Nelson, Sr.; her brother, Richard Bourget, a sister and her husband, Marilyn and Irving Hanna, and a brother-in-law, Donald Colby. She is survived by her son, Albert Ray Nelson, Jr., his wife Kerry, and her beloved granddaughter, Elizabeth, a sister, Marjorie Colby, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. At Shirley’s request, there will be a private graveside service at the family plot in Oak Grove Cemetery, Bath. The family wishes to thank Winship Green Center for Health and Rehabilitation and their entire staff for their loving care of Shirley (known as Margaret to them). They will surely miss her colorful interactions. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

