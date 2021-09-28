BUXTON- Lawrence E. “Lonnie” Young, 88, the last of nine children born to Walter and Edna Young, left his earthly abode on Sunday Sept. 26, 2021.The siblings Lonnie grew up were, Janet, Carl, Earl, Philip, Louise, Carroll and Barbara. One of his siblings died before Lonnie was born.Lonnie spent the first 20 years of his working life at Flaggy Meadow Farm. The next year, he built his log sided house with the advice from Phinney Lumber, his employer until he retired.Lonnie married his one and only girlfriend, Sylvia, and they became the parents of Yvonne Roxanne (“Roxie” until she insisted her name was Yvonne), Terrence “Terry” and Celia.Lonnie and Sylvia celebrated their 67th anniversary this past March.Lonnie was an avid sportsman. One of the bucks he harvested weighed over 200 pounds. He also shot a wild turkey, trapped a fisher cat, and enjoyed fishing.In recent years, he relaxed by reading the adventures of younger men.He leaves behind his wife, three children, two sons-in-law, one daughter-in-law, nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren: Avery and Braxton, and numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held on Saturday Oct. 2, from 12 noon – 1 p.m., at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton. A service will immediately follow at the funeral home at 1 p.m., with Pastor Laura Holt-Haslam officiating. Burial will follow at Eastern Cemetery in Gorham.Online condolence messages can be submitted at http://www.mainefuneral.comIn lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Buxton CentreBaptist Church938 Long Plains RoadBuxton, ME 04093.﻿

