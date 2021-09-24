GORHAM – Karen Lynn Frenier, 56, of Gorham, passed away on Sept. 18, 2021 after a brief illness. Karen was born on Sept. 18, 1965 in Portland to Irene McNeill Hincks and Maynard A. Hincks. She grew up in Portland and Pittsfield, Mass. where she graduated from Wahconah Regional High School in 1984. Karen worked in the retail/hospitality industry for many years and moved back to Maine 14 years ago, reconnecting with local family and friends. Karen is survived by her beloved partner, Mike Mahoney; by her mother, Irene McNeill Hincks and her father, Maynard A Hincks; her sister, Kristine Crabs and her husband Russ, her sister, Kathryn Hincks; her son, Thomas Wren, her son, Cody O’Neill, her daughter, Kacey O’Neill, her daughter, Kristy Keeler and son, Thomas Keeler; her grandchildren Thomas and Hayden Wren, Brianna Roberts, Eden O’Neill and Anayah Keeler. A celebration of Karen’s life will be held on Sunday Sept. 26 at 3 p.m. at Cressey Road United Methodist Church, located at 81 Cressey Rd. in Gorham. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Karen’s memory toCrossroads Children’s and Mother’s Program (CAMP)U.S. Route One, Suite E,Scarborough, ME 04074.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous