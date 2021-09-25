SANFORD – Carlton Niles McDaniel “Mack” passed away peacefully at his home on Sept. 15, 2021, with family by his side.

He now joins his wife of 60 years, Patricia McDaniel, who passed in December 2020.

Mack served as a National Guardsman. He worked hard all his life, including jobs at Morrison Knudsen, Kroblin Trucking, R. Vallier Logging, Carl Hersom Logging, and Joe Putnam Lumber. He spent his last 30-plus years of life working for Brown Industrial Group (BIG), in Berwick.

He was predeceased by his adoptive parents Marie Lea and Robert C. McDaniel, and his biological mother, Helen Marie (Theraldson) Leavitt.

He is survived by his special daughter, Vicky O’Meara and her husband Thomas, and two sons, Carl McDaniel and wife Michelle, and Mike McDaniel and wife Sandra. Mack also leaves behind his 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

We will miss him always as he tractors away in the heavens.

Due to COVID, no service will be held at this time. Instead, we will hold a small service next summer to properly say good-bye to both Carlton and his wife, Patricia.

A special thanks goes out from the family to all of Mack’s caring neighbors, and to Mike, from hospice, who has been so helpful and kind.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

